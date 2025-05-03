IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Below is a comprehensive analysis of the weather forecast for the upcoming high-stakes match in Bengaluru.

The upcoming clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2025 is set to be a thrilling encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. RCB has been a standout team this season, displaying remarkable consistency and impressive form. They are determined to continue their winning streak after a convincing 6-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Currently positioned third in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins and 14 points from 10 matches, RCB is poised for success.

On the other hand, CSK has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite this, the team led by MS Dhoni is eager to end the tournament on a positive note following a disappointing 4-wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru weather forecast

Weather conditions for the RCB vs CSK match have been closely monitored, with rain expected during the game. Both teams had to adjust their practice schedules due to rain, indicating potential interruptions during the match.

According to Accuweather, the daytime temperature is forecasted to reach 33 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds, along with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

As evening approaches, there is a continued risk of precipitation and thunderstorms in the vicinity of the stadium. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match may experience rain delays on Saturday.

Also read| 'It's just yellow and...': Virat Kohli opens up on RCB's most intense rivalry with Chennai Super Kings