The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday was unfortunately called off. The game was disrupted when three floodlight towers malfunctioned during the 11th over of the second innings, leading to a temporary halt in play and ultimately resulting in the match being abandoned.

This unforeseen turn of events occurred against the backdrop of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. Reports of drone attacks in Jammu surfaced on social media during the match on Thursday evening, adding to the already tense atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the IPL had announced the relocation of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 11 from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. However, tomorrow's scheduled match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow remains unaffected. While there has been no official confirmation from the IPL regarding the cancellation of the match, it is currently expected to proceed as planned unless stated otherwise by the authorities.

The recent military actions between India and Pakistan have further heightened tensions in the region. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 civilians, India conducted strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These targeted sites included Bahawalpur, a stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Muridke, the base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), among others.

In response, Pakistan's military attempted retaliatory strikes on military targets in Northern and Western India, specifically targeting Adampur, Bhatinda, and Chandigarh. Fortunately, these attempts were successfully thwarted by the Indian defence establishment.

