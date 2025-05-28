Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, securing their place in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings and confirming their spot in Qualifier 1.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a tough match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27, missing key players Josh Hazlewood and Tim David. Despite their absence, RCB wrapped up their league stage on a high note, clinching a six-wicket victory at the Ekana Stadium. This win secured them a spot in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings, paving the way for their participation in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled for May 29 in Chandigarh.

Josh Hazlewood has been a standout bowler for RCB this season, ranking as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in just 10 matches, boasting an average of 17.28 and an economy rate of 8.44. He rejoined the team just before the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where RCB unfortunately faced a 42-run defeat.

On the other hand, Tim David picked up an injury while fielding near the boundary during that same match. The 29-year-old had to exit the field temporarily but returned later to contribute with the bat. He has been a vital finisher for the team, amassing 187 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14.

During the toss on Tuesday against LSG, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma mentioned that both Hazlewood and David are expected to return for the crucial knockout rounds, despite missing out on the game in Lucknow.

"Josh Hazlewood will be back in the next game," Jitesh Sharma confirmed at the toss. "He's been one of our key bowlers and it's great to have him returning at such a critical stage."

Tim David, known for his explosive middle-order batting, is also nearing a comeback. Jitesh hinted that the Australian, who was born in Singapore, would soon be back in action, adding strength to RCB's lower-order batting as they gear up for the playoffs.

For the match against Lucknow, RCB opted to bowl first, leaving out David along with Lungi Ngidi, while they included Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Cameron Green, and Will Jacks as their overseas players. This strategic decision was aimed at securing a top-two finish in the league and a second chance in the playoffs.

