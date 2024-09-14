Twitter
Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

Osama Bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza still alive, leading Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, planning attacks on...: Report

Meet IAS Simi Kiran, who cracked IIT and UPSC in same year, she was inspired by...

US Presidential race: Donald Trump says he would reconsider holding another debate with Kamala Harris if 'he gets in...'

Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

IPL 2025: Will Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni if BCCI allows only 2 retentions? Report says....

There have been discussions about a potential rule change that could place Dhoni in the uncapped category, as suggested by BCCI.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

There has been much speculation surrounding the potential retention rules leading up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Media reports have suggested that the franchises have yet to reach a consensus on the number of retentions, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any official announcements. Despite this uncertainty, it has been reported by Cricbuzz that Chennai Super Kings are set to retain Dhoni regardless of the number of retentions allowed for the upcoming season.

There have been discussions about a potential rule change that could place Dhoni in the uncapped category, as suggested by BCCI. However, reports indicate that the five-time IPL champions are committed to retaining the services of the veteran wicket-keeper batter regardless of any rule adjustments.

Dhoni, who was initially drafted by CSK in the inaugural IPL auction, has been a mainstay for the franchise ever since. Under his captaincy, CSK has secured the IPL title on five occasions. Despite relinquishing his captaincy in 2024, Dhoni remains an integral part of the team, with young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the leadership role.

Despite the widespread speculation surrounding his future with CSK, Dhoni has chosen to maintain his characteristic silence, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his final decision.

Following a successful knee surgery during the off-season, Dhoni surprised many by returning to training just days before the start of the 2024 edition. He played crucial cameo roles for the team, often batting at no.8 position.

Also read| First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
