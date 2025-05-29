Yuzvendra Chahal is missing his third game of the season with PBKS making only one change to their playing XI for the first IPL 2025 qualifier.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be missing Yuzvendra Chahal for their crucial first qualifier of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The experienced leg-spinner has already sat out PBKS' last two league matches and won’t be in the playing XI this time either. In fact, he hasn't even made it onto the list of Impact Players.

Chahal is dealing with a wrist injury, which has kept him from being fit for the game. While Shreyas Iyer didn’t elaborate on why Chahal is absent, ESPNcricinfo recently reported on his wrist issue.

In addition to Chahal, PBKS will also be without Marco Jansen. The South African all-rounder has gone back home to get ready for the World Test Championship final, which is set to take place from June 11 to 15.

"Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They (the crowd) have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him," PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Chahal, who made a splash by joining PBKS for a whopping Rs 18 crore, took 14 wickets in 12 matches before he unfortunately got sidelined. His bowling had an economy rate of 9.56. RCB got a nice boost with the returns of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood. Rajat had been playing as an Impact Player since the IPL resumed, while Hazlewood had to sit out some matches due to a shoulder issue.

The winner of the first qualifier will secure a spot in the final, which is set for June 3. The team that loses will still have a shot at the final, facing off against the winner of the eliminator. On Friday (May 30), the Mumbai Indians will take on the Gujarat Titans in that eliminator match.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

