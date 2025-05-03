IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Facing Lungi Ngidi, Brevis was given out Leg Before Wicket on the very first ball of his innings.

In the IPL 2025 match between RCB and CSK, Dewald Brevis found himself on the wrong side of a DRS call made by the umpires. He faced Lungi Ngidi, and right from the first ball, the umpires ruled him out Leg Before Wicket. Despite being given out, Brevis managed to complete his run and immediately asked for a review. However, when the CSK team wanted to challenge the decision, the on-field umpires turned them down.

Ravindra Jadeja even had a word with the umpire, but after their discussion, the decision stood, sending the CSK player back to the pavilion. The commentators debated the call, and the replay clearly showed that the delivery was missing the stumps. Had CSK opted for the review, the decision would have likely gone in their favor.

Unfortunately for Chennai Super Kings, Brevis missed the chance to challenge the call because he ran out of time. Typically, after a decision is made on the field, there’s a 15-second window for either the batting or fielding team to request a review. During this time, the captain of the fielding team or the batter must signal their intent to challenge the decision, after which the umpire can refer it to the TV Umpire for further review.

In this instance, Brevis was too focused on running, and by the time he decided to ask for a review, the 15 seconds had already elapsed. This meant the umpire had no choice but to deny him the extra time. As a result, CSK lost their opportunity to go for a DRS call, much to the delight of the home crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

