Sanju Samson won't be on the field for the Rajasthan Royals in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In his absence, Riyan Parag is stepping up to lead the team once again.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves once again missing their full-time captain, Sanju Samson, as they face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Samson, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman, has been absent for the past few matches due to a side strain sustained during a previous encounter with the Delhi Capitals on April 16. As a result, Riyan Parag has stepped up to lead the team in Samson's absence.

In addition to Samson's absence, RR is also without the services of Sandeep Sharma, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a fractured finger. These setbacks have prompted the team to make changes to their playing XI, with the return of a fit-again Wanindu Hasaranga providing a much-needed boost to the squad.

"I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn't sure. It's very challenging, you got to be professional on the field. A lot of work goes into it. Need to play for our pride. Need to bring more energy into the field. We are hoping to put a collective effort. Three changes in our team. Nitish Rana has a niggle, he goes out. Hasaranga comes back for Kumar Kartikeya. Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir are in," RR captain, Riyan said at the toss.

Today's match is a crucial one for KKR, as a loss would likely signal the end of their campaign. The defending IPL Champions have only secured victory in 4 out of their 10 matches, leaving them in 7th place on the points table.

KKR vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Also read| PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants