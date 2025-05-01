In the 2025 IPL match against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will be wearing an all-pink jersey instead of their usual pink and blue colors.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for a crucial match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, May 1st at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In a bold move, the Royals will be sporting a new all-pink jersey instead of their traditional pink and blue attire.

The team enters this match fresh off a historic victory against the Gujarat Titans, where they successfully chased down a total of 210 runs with an impressive 25 balls to spare. The cricketing world was left in awe as 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines by scoring the second-fastest century in the league's history.

The decision to don a new kit is in honor of the annual Pink Promise day, a day dedicated to supporting women-led transformation in Rajasthan. The franchise is committed to taking various initiatives to empower and uplift women in the region.

"The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash is also the highly anticipated Pink Promise match in IPL 2025. The Royals’ Pink Promise is to continue supporting women-led transformation in Rajasthan. Last year, the ‘Pink Promise’ campaign, along with support from partners like Luminous, illuminated thousands of lives by bringing light to over 250 homes," said a statement on the RR's website.

In order to further our on-ground impact this year, the Royals have pledged to donate Rs 100 for every ticket purchased for the RR vs MI match towards supporting women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan. Additionally, all proceeds from the sale of the special all-pink Royals jersey will be directed to the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) to aid in their social impact initiatives. Furthermore, for every six hit in the match by either team, Rajasthan Royals and RRF will commit to providing solar power to six homes in the Sambhar region, ensuring immediate and tangible impact with each boundary scored.

This marks the second consecutive year that RR is observing Pink Promise Day and donning the all-pink kit, following a successful match against RCB last year, where they emerged victorious by six wickets, with Jos Buttler achieving a century.

