DC vs LSG: Formerly the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul has now joined the Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul, the latest player to join the Delhi Capitals, couldn't make it to the team's first match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24). The reason for his absence? Personal matters, as the talented cricketer is excitedly awaiting the arrival of his first child. In light of this news, the Delhi Capitals management allowed KL Rahul to skip the game against his former team, LSG.

The Indian cricketer hurried back to Mumbai on Sunday night after learning that his wife, Athiya Shetty, was on close to of giving birth. KL Rahul is expected to play with his Delhi Capitals teammates again on March 30 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite missing the first game.

"He has returned home to be with his wife, as the baby is expected any time. However, he is certain to be available for the team's next game," said a family friend of Rahul, as per a Cricbuzz report.

Rahul was picked up by the Delhi franchise for a whopping Rs 14 crore during the mega auction, after being let go by the Lucknow Super Giants, a team he led for three seasons. He’s been in fantastic form during the Champions Trophy.

In the match, DC's Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants. When Rishabh Pant, the left-handed batter, was asked what he would have done if he had won the toss, he mentioned that he would have chosen to bowl first as well, but he was still confident that his team could set a strong total.

"We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks," said Axar Patel after winning the toss.

