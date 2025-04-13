RCB has played 14 matches in their green jerseys, with a record of 4 wins, 9 losses, and 1 match ending in no result. Their performance in green has been less than stellar, with the team struggling to secure victories.

Rajat Patidar, leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is leading his team onto the field against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today. The RCB is determined to bounce back after their recent loss to the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The day started off on a positive note for RCB as they won the toss. Captain Patidar, after winning the toss chose to showcase his team's batting strength by opting to bowl first.

Despite playing in Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, RCB is adding their own touch of color to the match by wearing green jerseys as part of their Go Green initiative. This initiative, which began in 2011, involves RCB wearing green jerseys in one match each season instead of their traditional red. These green jerseys are made entirely from recycled materials, showcasing the team's dedication to becoming carbon neutral.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Patidar expressed his support for the Go Green initiative by stating, "This green jersey is a symbol to raise awareness about the importance of planting more trees."

Rajesh Menon, the chief operating officer of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recently shed light on the team's dedication to sustainability through their green jersey initiative. He pointed out that this campaign is about more than just changing uniforms—it's a rallying cry for action.

Menon believes that being bold both on and off the field is at the heart of RCB’s identity. As representatives of the Garden City, they naturally place a high value on sustainability. The franchise aims to use its cultural influence to raise awareness and encourage fans to make small but significant contributions to environmental conservation.

While the green jersey initiative is certainly a noble cause, RCB's performance while wearing green hasn't been quite as stellar. They've played 14 matches in their green kit, with 9 losses, only 4 wins, and one match that ended without a result.

