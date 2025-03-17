Find where to catch all the live action of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 across the globe with our list of broadcasters and streaming platforms in different countries.

IPL 2025 LIVE streaming worldwide: As the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on March 22, fans have captivated keen interest in knowing the details of the broadcasters and streaming platforms where they can catch all the live action. Ahead of the inaugural game between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), let us take a look at the list of broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide where fans can watch live matches of this cricket extravaganza event.

Where to watch IPL 2025 Live in different countries?

IPL 2025 is a mega cricket event which is not only popular in India but across the world. Over the years, different platforms have telecast IPL matches in different seasons in India and the same is the case in different countries. Below is the list of major countries along with their respective broadcasters and online streaming platforms.

India - JioHotstar

United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports and DAZN

Australia - Fox Cricket, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

USA and Canada - Times Internet (Willow TV)

Middle East and North Africa - Times Internet

UAE - Noon and Cricbuzz

Pakistan - Tapmad APP

Bangladesh - T Sports HD

New Zealand - Colors TV

In India, apart from the streaming platform JioHotstar, fans can watch IPL 2025 matches on Star Sports channels as the Star Network has acquired the rights to broadcast all the games.

Teams of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Punjab Kings (PKS)