Typically, one white ball is used in a T20 match. In the sub-continent, dew can cause the ball to get wet, making it difficult for bowlers to maintain grip and movement.

The IPL 2025 is getting ready to introduce a significant rule change to tackle the persistent problem of the dew factor that impacts matches, especially during the second innings of evening games. As per reports, a new regulation will permit the use of two different balls starting from the 11th over in the second innings. This strategic adjustment aims to create a fairer playing field for both batters and bowlers, making sure that bowling teams aren’t at a disadvantage due to the difficulties brought on by dew.

How will the new rule help?

Traditionally, a single white ball has been used throughout each innings of a T20 match. But in the sub-continent, where dew can be a real issue, the ball often gets wet, making it tough for bowlers to maintain grip and get the movement they need.

To tackle this issue, the IPL has rolled out an exciting new rule. From the eleventh over of the second innings onward, each end will use a different ball. This change gives bowlers the chance to work with a fresher ball later in the innings, which should enhance grip and movement, ultimately balancing the competition.

The main aim of this new regulation is to bridge the gap between teams batting first and second, helping to avoid one-sided matches caused by external factors.

Saliva ban lifted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to lift the ban on using saliva. This move was pretty much expected, especially after Mohammed Shami pushed for the rule to be reconsidered.

The saliva ban was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic when the ICC introduced measures to help curb the virus's spread. Now that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, more and more people are calling for these restrictions to be lifted, with Shami being one of the most prominent advocates for change in the cricketing world.

Impact Player rule stays

The BCCI shared some exciting news on Thursday: the Impact Player rule is here to stay for the IPL 2025 season! This rule, which made its debut in IPL 2023, lets teams field 12 players instead of the traditional 11, with one player stepping in as a tactical substitute. Depending on the team's game plan, the Impact Player can be called in to bat or bowl.

This decision came out of a captains' meeting that took place in Mumbai, where the Impact Player rule was a hot topic of discussion.

Also read| IPL 2025: List of highest paid Indian players from all 10 teams