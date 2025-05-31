Punjab Kings (PBKS) are losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1 game, are set to face Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. What will happen if the upcoming Playoff match gets washed out due to rain?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash in the Qualifier 2 game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. In the Indian sub-continent region, the monsoon season is currently underway, and most places have been facing heavy rainfall for the last few days. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will be aiming to lift their 6th title this season, while Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be striving for their first final appearance in 11 years. But what if the match gets washed out due to rainfall in Ahmedabad?

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will be aiming to lift their 6th title this season, while Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be striving for their first final appearance in 11 years. But what if the match gets washed out due to rainfall in Ahmedabad?

As per the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the upcoming Qualifier 2 and the Final match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1 and June 3.

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad

As per Weather.com, the forecast in Ahmedabad predicts a 24 percent probability of rain, which is quite minimal or less rain. However, even if the match gets washed out due to heavy rainfall, the team with a higher position in the Points Table will progress to the Final of IPL 2025.

It means if the game gets washed out, Shreyas Iyer-led side will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3, as Punjab Kings topped the table with 19 points and a good run-rate, which is better than Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians reached Qualifier 2 after beating Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh by 20 runs.