Virat Kohli playfully teased KL Rahul over his "my home" celebration after RCB's big win against DC, but the two later shared a laugh, as RCB extended their record-breaking away winning streak in IPL 2025.

While speculation arose about a spirited celebration from Virat Kohli at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, following KL Rahul's earlier performance at the Chinnaswamy, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player remained focused. He scored another half-century, contributing to his team's top position in the points table, and also responded to Rahul's notable act.

Following Delhi's earlier victory over RCB in Bengaluru this month, where Rahul, after scoring an unbeaten 93, celebrated on the pitch with a bold gesture, 'This is my ground', Kohli responded to it on Sunday. After RCB avenged the loss, Kohli walked up to Rahul after the game and recreated the act, as Rahul quickly pointed towards the 'Virat Kohli Pavilion' in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two Indian teammates then hugged each other and shared a laugh.

For unversed, earlier this month on April 10, RCB and DC crossed their paths at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where KL Rahul had scored 93 off 53 balls which helped his team to secure win that day. He then made a unique celebration inspired by his favourite fim Kantara which went viral on social media.

However, the moment offered relief to viewers, who had witnessed a heated exchange between the two players earlier in the match.

RCB maintained their strong performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, achieving their seventh win with a six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC). Notably, six of these wins occurred away from home, a record for any IPL team in a single tournament edition. This victory also positioned RCB at the top of the points table.

Kohli contributed a composed 47-ball 51 to RCB's pursuit of 163, forming a vital 119-run partnership with Krunal Pandya. Pandya was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten with 73 runs off 47 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, as RCB successfully chased the target with nine balls remaining. This marked Krunal's first fifty since 2016.

RCB, now close to securing a playoff spot, are set to play their next match against the Chennai Super Kings at home.