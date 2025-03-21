KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video on social media showing Virat Kohli spending time with his Indian teammates Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana before a big match.

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 is just one day away. The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their tournament opener in Kolkata on Saturday. Both teams arrived in Kolkata earlier this week and have been diligently attending training sessions in preparation for the exciting match.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to their official social media account to share a video showcasing Virat Kohli spending time with his Indian teammates Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana ahead of the intense clash.

In a heartwarming video posted by KKR, RCB's star batter Virat Kohli was seen enjoying some quality time with Rinku Singh while chatting with Harshit Rana. The video wonderfully highlighted the close-knit relationship these players share, showcasing the camaraderie and respect that flows within the team.

In the upcoming tournament opener, the defending champions KKR are determined to kick off their campaign on a high note. With Ajinkya Rahane at the helm as the new skipper, the team is poised to strive for another title this year.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru franchise, which reached the playoffs last season, is eager to turn a new leaf under their fresh captain, Rajat Patidar. The young skipper is keen to display his batting prowess and take charge as the leader in IPL 2025.

