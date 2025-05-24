Virat Kohli gave the young batter an emphatic send-off, running towards the pitch and shouting something at Abhishek as he headed back to the dugout.

In the high octane match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Virat Kohli was seen celebrating Abhishek Sharma's dismissal with aggression during the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana International Stadium on Friday, May 23. As the left-handed batsman walked off the field looking disappointed, the former RCB captain took the opportunity to celebrate enthusiastically.

Abhishek had been batting aggressively against the RCB bowlers, particularly Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scoring 10 runs off the veteran seamer in just two deliveries. However, his innings ended in the fourth over when he was caught by a deep backward square leg fielder, having scored 34 runs off only 16 deliveries, seemingly on track for a significant score.

Following the dismissal, Kohli gave the young batter an emphatic send-off, running towards the pitch and shouting something at Abhishek as he headed back to the dugout. The SRH opener remained silent while Kohli spoke to him, seemingly showing respect to a cricketer of India's stature. Abhishek had previously taken issue a few days ago when LSG's Digvesh Rathi celebrated his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently announced his Test retirement on May 12, which surprised many, as he was expected to play in India's upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting on June 20.

Coming back to the match, Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday at Lucknow.

Ishan Kishan was the top scorer of the match, The batter scored 94 runs in just 48 balls, his innings included seven fours and five sixes. He was awarded player of the match for his outstanding batting display.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232. After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match. On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.