Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is close to breaking an all-time record in the IPL during the match against Delhi Capitals.

Star batter Virat Kohli will showcase his skills on Thursday in Bengaluru as RCB faces off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of IPL 2025. Kohli is currently in exceptional form, having scored 164 runs in four matches with an impressive average of 54.66 and a brilliant strike rate of 143.85, including two half-centuries.

Since transitioning to an opener for RCB, the former skipper has been hitting fours at an outstanding rate. He has accumulated a total of 998 fours (720 fours and 278 sixes) throughout his IPL career, leaving him just two boundaries away from becoming the first batter to reach 1000 fours in the tournament's history.

Kohli's closest competitors, former batters Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, have hit 920 and 899 fours respectively, trailing behind the RCB star. Rohit Sharma has also made his mark on the list, securing the fourth position with 885 fours to his name.

Most boundaries in IPL history

Virat Kohli - 998

Shikhar Dhawan - 920

David Warner - 899

Rohit Sharma - 885

Chris Gayle - 761

Virat Kohli's record of firing nine hundreds and 99 fifties in Twenty20 Internationals is amazing. He will achieve the milestone of 100 half-centuries in T20Is if he scores 50 runs or more in his next game but does not reach a century. Furthermore, Kohli needs just five more sixes to overtake Rohit Sharma as the player with the most sixes in T20I history. To date, Rohit has struck 282 sixes while Kohli has hit 278. Chris Gayle now tops the list with 297 T20I sixes.

