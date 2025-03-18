Following the release of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar was named the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli encouraged the fans to embrace the new leader with enthusiasm, expressing his belief that Patidar would be at the helm of the team for a long time to come.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted a special event on March 17 to kick off the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During the event, Virat Kohli addressed the team's fans and made a heartfelt request.

The team's senior captain introduced the fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to their new captain, Rajat Patidar. Kohli encouraged the fans to embrace the new leader with enthusiasm, expressing his belief that Patidar would be at the helm of the team for a long time to come.

Virat Kohli's specail message

"The guy who is going to come next is the guy who will lead you for a long time. So, give him all the love that you can. He is an amazing talent. He has a great head on his shoulders, and he will do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He has got everything that it requires," Virat Kohli said at the RCB Unbox event.

Following the release of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar was named the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patidar, who joined the team in 2021, was selected to lead the squad over other experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya. As RCB ushered in a new era, Virat Kohli presented Patidar with a commemorative plaque at the team's recent event.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the team is currently training in preparation for their first match, fans had the chance to meet the entire RCB squad. The team's opening clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled for Saturday, March 22nd, marking the start of the Indian Premier League season.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have undergone a significant roster overhaul for the 2025 IPL season. The team parted ways with several key players, including Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, and Faf du Plessis. In addition, veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has announced his retirement from Indian cricket to participate in the SA20 league.

IPL 2025: RCB full squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi NgidiSwapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee