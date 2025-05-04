Virat's rollicking 62(33), laced with five boundaries and five towering maximums, was enough to rewrite a few chapters in the history book. His record-shattering outing shrouded in belligerence and his trademark shot, was his fourth consecutive 50-plus score for RCB in the cash-rich league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting maestro Virat Kohli's six-hitting mojo toppled several records against Chennai Super Kings in the pulsating clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday.

Virat's rollicking 62(33), laced with five boundaries and five towering maximums, was enough to rewrite a few chapters in the history book. His record-shattering outing shrouded in belligerence and his trademark shot, was his fourth consecutive 50-plus score for RCB in the cash-rich league.

Virat also crossed the 300 sixes mark for RCB. With another five maximums under his belt, he now boasts 304 sixes for the Royal Challengers.

This was Virat's second attempt at the feat for the Royal Challengers, having done so in 2016. Virat's sizzling 62 marked his 10th 50-plus score against Chennai, the highest by any player in IPL history. He breezed past the iconic opening trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and David Warner, who boast nine 50-plus scores each against the Super Kings.

With another story of dominance against the Super Kings, Virat now boasts 1,146 runs against Chennai in the IPL, the highest by any player against a team. He bettered David Warner's 1,134 against Punjab Kings.

As the stadium reverberated with his name, Virat adopted the policy of inflicting carnage in Chinnaswamy and relished the conditions on offer in RCB's home den. His appetite for six-hitting became evident in the third over when he pulled the ball past the boundary rope and disappeared in the crowd.

On the very next delivery, he punished Khaleel Ahmed for drifting the ball into his pads, and Virat nonchalantly dispatched the ball over deep square leg for his second maximum of the night.Virat's love affair with sixes continued in the powerplay, with Anshul Kamboj making the same mistake as Khaleel by placing the ball in his pads. The batting stalwart whipped the ball in front of the square to continue his swashbuckling performance in Bengaluru.

Even though the field restrictions were lifted after the six overs, Virat stuck to his six-hitting mantra. He read Sam Curran like a book and whacked away his slower variation by pulling it off the front foot over the deep mid-wicket fence.

His six-hitting magic continued in the 11th over. He made some room for himself and swept the ball for another towering maximum. Virat's effortless masterclass laid the foundation for Bengaluru to post 213/5 on the board.