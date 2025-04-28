The 14-year-old also became the youngest batsman to score a 50 in IPL history.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has slammed a stunning 1st IPL century in just 35 balls during the RR vs GT match on Monday. Earlier, Suryavanshi scripted history as the youngest-ever batter to score a 50 in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also scored the fastest 50 of the 2025 season so far. The younger batter has become the youngest player to score a T20 100 and also to slam the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian. His century was also the second-fastest hundred in IPL history, only behind Chris Gayle. Earlier in the match, he scored a half-century in just 17 balls.

Suryavanshi is playing the IPL age just 14 in itself means he was a record-holder before he even stepped foot in the league. He broke the record of his own captain in Riyan Parag, to break the record for the youngest player to score an IPL 50. Suryavanshi made 101 runs in 38 balls in the match.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Tajpur village, Bihar, Vaibhav’s journey began at the age of four when his father recognised his passion for the sport. At nine, Vaibhav joined a cricket academy in Samastipur and later trained under Manish Ojha, a former Ranji cricketer. By the age of 12, the left-handed batter announced himself after scoring 400 runs in five matches while representing Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

