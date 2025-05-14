On May 18, attention will be on Sawai Mansingh Stadium as teen talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets a chance to showcase his skills, and his performance in practice suggests he is prepared for the spotlight.

Rajasthan Royals' promising young talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, captured attention during a high-intensity practice session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He executed a stunning pull shot off a fierce bouncer delivered by none other than Jofra Archer. This impressive display occurred in preparation for the Royals' upcoming IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, scheduled for May 18 at 3:30 PM, and highlighted Suryavanshi's burgeoning confidence and fearless approach as an emerging star.

The practice session was designed to refine the team's strategies for the crucial weekend clash, featuring intense bowling spells from Archer, renowned worldwide for his speed and precision. When Archer unleashed a short-pitched delivery aimed at his chest, the teenager instinctively leaned back and executed a perfectly timed pull shot.

The execution was impeccable, showcasing nimble footwork and exceptional timing—clear indicators of Suryavanshi's vast potential. What made this moment even more remarkable was Archer's reaction. Known for his fierce competitiveness, the England pacer could not suppress a smile, clearly impressed by the young cricketer's composure and technique under pressure.

In other news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating a shift of the IPL 2025 final to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, moving it from the originally designated venue of Kolkata's Eden Gardens. According to reports from Cricbuzz, this potential change is primarily motivated by the unpredictable weather conditions in Kolkata.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, recognized as the world's largest cricket venue with a seating capacity exceeding 132,000, has a distinguished history of hosting major cricket events, including the IPL finals in 2022 and 2023, as well as the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Its state-of-the-art facilities and proven track record in managing high-profile events make it a compelling candidate for hosting future finals.

While the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the venue for the IPL 2025 final, Ahmedabad's combination of robust infrastructure, extensive experience, and favorable weather conditions positions it as a leading contender for this prestigious event.

