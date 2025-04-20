IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 20.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are showing a bit of a split personality in IPL 2025. At home, they’ve been pretty underwhelming, but when they hit the road, they’ve been unstoppable. This trend carried on into the fourth week of the season, as Rajat Patidar's squad clinched their fifth straight away victory, pushing them back into the top four of the points table. RCB comfortably took down the Punjab Kings by seven wickets, chasing down a modest target of 158 in just 18.5 overs at Mullanpur on Sunday.

The contrast between their home and away performances was striking. Just two days earlier, they had suffered a heavy defeat to the same Punjab Kings team at home, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They struggled with the bat, managing a mere 95 for 9, and at one point, it looked like they might get bowled out for under 50 on Friday, April 18.

But away from home, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, RCB found their groove with the bat, thanks in large part to Virat Kohli, who led them through another successful chase. Kohli finished strong, remaining unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls, anchoring the innings and expertly taking on the Punjab Kings bowlers. Devdutt Padikkal also stepped up, taking charge during the powerplay after their explosive opener, Phil Salt, was dismissed in the very first over by Arshdeep Singh.

Padikkal, who seems to be getting a better grasp of T20 cricket this season, played a pivotal role with his first IPL fifty in three years. The stylish left-hander hit four sixes and five boundaries in his impressive 35-ball 61.

IPL 2025 Points Table after RCB win



IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Nicholas Pooran - 368 runs

2. Sai Sudharsan - 365 runs

3. Virat Kohli - 322 runs

4. Jos Buttler - 315 runs



5. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 307 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 14 wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

3. Noor Ahmad - 12 wickets

4. Josh Hazlewood - 12 wickets

5. Shardul Thakur - 12 wickets

