Royal Challengers Bengaluru are solidifying their reputation as formidable away competitors, following a commanding 9-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on April 13. The dynamic partnership of openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt propelled RCB to their fourth consecutive win on the road, highlighting their prowess in unfamiliar territory while their performance at home remains a mystery yet to be unraveled.

In the first innings, RR captain Sanju Samson once again struggled to provide the impactful start his team needed. It was Yashasvi Jaiswal who stepped up with a composed 75 off 47 balls, guiding RR to a modest total of 173. However, the lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup forced Jaiswal to hold back, preventing him from fully showcasing his abilities.

Despite the challenging pitch conditions that troubled the Royals' batters, RCB's opening pair made batting look effortless. Salt and Kohli forged a formidable 92-run partnership, effectively neutralizing RR's bowling attack. Salt, until his dismissal in the ninth over, took charge of accelerating the run rate with a quickfire 65 off 33 deliveries. Kohli, initially playing a supporting role, shifted gears after Salt's departure and reached his 100th T20 fifty with his trademark composure, reaffirming his mastery in chasing down targets.

With this victory, RCB now climb to third place on the points table, while RR continue to struggle for consistency, languishing in seventh place.

IPL 2025 Points Table after RCB win



IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Nicholas Pooran - 349 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 329 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 265 runs

4. Shreyas Iyer - 250 runs



5. Virat Kohli - 240 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 12 wickets

2. Shardul Thakur - 11 wickets

3. Prasidh Krishna - 10 wickets

4. Sai Kishore - 10 wickets

5. Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets

