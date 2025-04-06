PBKS vs RR: Jaiswal was brilliant, helping RR reach a challenging 205-run total in their 20 overs and scoring his first half-century of the year.

In Mullanpur, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Punjab Kings by a commanding 50 runs, their first loss of the 2025 IPL season. Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant, helping RR reach a challenging 205-run total in their 20 overs and scoring his first half-century of the year.

The PBKS had a rough start, losing two wickets in the first over and falling behind by four wickets in just seven overs. Despite Nehal Wadhera's valiant attempt to steady the innings with a fifty, PBKS was unable to recover from Maheesh Theekshana and Sandeep Sharma's superb bowling, finishing with a miserable final score of 155/9.

IPL 2025 Points Table after RR win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap List

1. Nicholas Pooran - 201 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 186 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 184 runs

4. Suryakumar Yadav - 171 runs

5. Jos Buttler - 166 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 10 wickets

2. Mitchell Starc - 9 wickets

3. Hardik Pandya - 8 wickets

4. Khaleel Ahmed - 8 wickets

5. Shardul Thakur - 7 wickets

Also read| Why there is no double-header today in IPL 2025 despite being Sunday?