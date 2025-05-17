IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders washed-out match on May 17.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have officially been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race following a rainout against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. This marks KKR as the fourth team to be knocked out of the tournament.

With the Mumbai Indians sitting at 14 points from 12 matches and the Delhi Capitals at 13 points from 11 games, the path to the playoffs has become insurmountable for KKR. The Knight Riders needed to secure victories in both of their remaining matches and rely on favorable outcomes in other games, but the weather has thwarted their hopes.

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match in Delhi on May 25. As the season draws to a close, KKR will aim to end on a high note, despite the disappointment of an early exit from the playoffs.

IPL 2025 Points Table after RCB vs KKR washed-out game

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Suryakumar Yadav - 510 runs

2. Sai Sudharsan - 509 runs

3. Shubman Gill - 508 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 505 runs

5. Jos Buttler - 500 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 20 wickets

2. Noor Ahmad - 20 wickets

3. Josh Hazlewood - 18 wickets

4. Trent Boult - 18 wickets

5. Varun Chakravarthy - 17 wickets

