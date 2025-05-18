IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match on May 18.

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh both delivered impressive performances, scoring fifties, while Harpreet Brar showcased his bowling prowess with three wickets, leading the Punjab Kings to a narrow 10-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Thanks to Wadhera's explosive 37-ball innings of 70 runs, Singh's unbeaten contribution of 59, and a crucial 30 from captain Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings posted a formidable total of 219 for 5.

In response, Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a dynamic start, amassing 76 runs in just 4.5 overs. However, the momentum shifted when Suryavanshi was dismissed by Brar in the fifth over, leading to a cascade of wickets for the Royals. Ultimately, they managed to score 209 for 7. Dhruv Jurel emerged as the top scorer for Rajasthan, contributing 53 runs to the effort.

This victory significantly bolstered Punjab Kings' prospects of qualifying for the IPL playoffs.



IPL 2025 Points Table after PBKS win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 523 runs

2. Suryakumar Yadav - 510 runs

3. Sai Sudharsan - 509 runs

4. Shubman Gill - 508 runs

5. Virat Kohli - 505 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 20 wickets

2. Noor Ahmad - 20 wickets

3. Josh Hazlewood - 18 wickets

4. Trent Boult - 18 wickets

5. Varun Chakravarthy - 17 wickets

