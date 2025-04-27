IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match on April 27.

Mumbai Indians showcased a dominant performance as they triumphed over the Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, 2025. Mumbai Indians posted an impressive total of 215/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Ryan Rickelton spearheaded the charge with a stellar innings of 58 runs off 32 balls, featuring 6 boundaries and 4 sixes. His early onslaught set the stage for MI to post a formidable score.

Adding to the spectacle, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his aggressive batting prowess, smashing 54 runs off just 28 deliveries, including 4 boundaries and 4 sixes, much to the delight of the Wankhede crowd. Despite facing consistent challenges from the LSG bowlers, MI's deep batting lineup ensured they maintained momentum throughout the innings. Mayank Yadav stood out for Lucknow Super Giants with 2 wickets for 40 runs in his four-over spell.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 216, Lucknow Super Giants struggled to build momentum and were eventually dismissed for 161 runs in 20 overs.

Ayush Badoni fought bravely, contributing 35 runs off 22 balls with 2 boundaries and 2 sixes, while opener Mitchell Marsh added 34 runs off 24 balls, including 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. However, the remaining batting order failed to offer significant resistance against a disciplined MI bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased his prowess as one of the world's premier fast bowlers, claiming 4 wickets for a mere 22 runs in his 4 overs, dismantling LSG's batting lineup and securing a comfortable victory for his team.

IPL 2025 Points Table after MI win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list



1. Suryakumar Yadav - 427 runs

2. Sai Sudharsan - 417 runs

3. Nicholas Pooran - 404 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 392 runs



5. Mitchell Marsh - 378 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 16 wickets

2. Josh Hazlewood - 16 wickets



3. Noor Ahmad - 14 wickets

4. Harshal Patel - 13 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

