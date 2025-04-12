IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match on April 12.

The Rishabh Pant flop show continued, but Lucknow Super Giants managed to overlook their new captain’s poor form on Saturday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG secured a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, propelling them to third place in the standings, just behind Gujarat Titans, whom they defeated by six wickets. Chasing 181 runs, LSG reached 186/4 in 19.3 overs, thanks to some powerful hitting from Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram. Markram aggressively attacked GT pacers in the powerplay, while Pant, filling in for the absent Mitchell Marsh, played a supporting role but struggled to find his rhythm.

Pant was eventually dismissed in the seventh over by Prasidh Krishna after scoring 21 off 18 balls. Markram, on the other hand, continued his onslaught, scoring 58 off 31 balls before being dismissed in the 12th over. Pooran, who hammered 61 off 34 balls, was also eventually dismissed by Rashid Khan in the 16th over. Impact Player Ayush Badoni (28*) sealed the victory with a match-winning six in the final over as LSG triumphed by six wickets.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl to start the game. With Gill and Sudharsan easily dismissing LSG bowlers and achieving a half-century partnership, GT got off to a great start. However, GT's momentum started to wane when they were fired. In the 13th over, Avesh Khan got rid of Gill, who had struck 60 off 38 balls, and in the next over, Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Sudharsan (56). After reaching 122/2 in 13.1 overs, GT began to lose wickets quickly. In the last over, Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets, and GT finished at 180/6 in 20 overs.

IPL 2025 Points Table after LSG win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Nicholas Pooran - 349 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 329 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 265 runs

4. Jos Buttler - 218 runs



5. Shubman Gill - 208 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 12 wickets

2. Shardul Thakur - 11 wickets

3. Prasidh Krishna - 10 wickets

4. Sai Kishore - 10 wickets

5. Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets

