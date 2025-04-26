IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match on April 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) hopes of securing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs suffered a significant blow following their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 26, which was ultimately abandoned due to rain. With three consecutive losses, the Knights are currently struggling in seventh place in the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.212.

On the other hand, the Kings managed to reclaim a spot in the top four, displacing the Mumbai Indians (MI) to fifth place. The game was interrupted by rain after just one over of Punjab's run-chase, and despite the possibility of a shortened five-over match until 11:44 pm IST, the officials decided to call off the game earlier.

Batting first, the Kings posted a formidable total of 201 for four. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided a strong start, with Priyansh reaching his fifty off 27 balls. The opening pair's partnership of 120 runs in 11.5 overs laid a solid foundation for the Kings. Despite some struggles from Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen, contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis helped the Kings surpass the 200-run mark.

Vaibhav Arora was the standout bowler for KKR, taking two wickets for 34 runs in his four overs. Chetan Sakariya also made an impact, while Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine were unable to secure any wickets.

IPL 2025 Points Table after KKR vs PBKS washout

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Sai Sudharsan - 417 runs

2. Virat Kohli - 392 runs

3. Nicholas Pooran - 377 runs

4. Suryakumar Yadav - 373 runs



5. Jos Buttler - 356 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 16 wickets

2. Josh Hazlewood - 16 wickets



3. Noor Ahmad - 14 wickets

4. Harshal Patel - 13 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

