IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on May 4.

In a thrilling match during the IPL 2025 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the narrowest of margins - just 1 run - at the Eden Gardens stadium. This match had all the elements of a classic encounter: explosive batting displays, heroic efforts from players, a game-changing over, and a nail-biting finish that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Batting first, the Kolkata Knight Riders posted an impressive total of 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to stellar performances throughout their batting lineup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the pace with a quickfire 35 off 25 balls, which included 4 boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.

The middle overs saw Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell take charge. Raghuvanshi played a fiery innings, scoring 44 off 31 balls with a mix of composure and aggression, while Russell showcased his power-hitting abilities with an unbeaten 57 off just 25 deliveries, smashing 4 fours and 6 massive sixes. Rinku Singh chipped in with a useful 19 off 6 balls to help the team cross the 200-run mark.

In their chase of 207, the Rajasthan Royals got off to a shaky start, losing Vaibhav Suryavanshi early to Vaibhav Arora for just 4 runs, followed by Kunal Singh Rathore who was dismissed for a duck by Moeen Ali. These early setbacks put RR on the back foot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to stabilize the innings with a quick 34 off 21 balls, but his dismissal at the end of the Powerplay added to RR's woes. Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga fell in quick succession to Varun Chakaravarthy, leaving RR reeling at 71/5 by the eighth over.

Jofra Archer and Shubham Dubey fought valiantly to keep their team's hopes alive, needing 22 runs off the final over. Dubey, who remained unbeaten on 25 runs off 14 balls, displayed skill and determination with his clever strokes. Archer also contributed a quick 12 runs off 8 balls, but unfortunately, a sharp run-out on the final ball sealed their fate.

IPL 2025 Points Table after KKR win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Virat Kohli - 505 runs

2. Sai Sudharsan - 504 runs

3. Suryakumar Yadav - 475 runs

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 473 runs

5. Jos Buttler - 470 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 19 wickets

2. Josh Hazlewood - 18 wickets

3. Noor Ahmad - 18 wickets

4. Trent Boult - 16 wickets

5. Varun Chakravarthy - 15 wickets

