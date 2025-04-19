IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match on April 19.

Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 19. Jos Buttler played a remarkable innings for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, scoring an unbeaten 97 runs off 54 balls. This outstanding performance secured Gujarat's fifth victory of the IPL 2025 season, propelling them to the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, suffered only their second loss, causing them to drop from the top spot to second place.

In addition to Buttler's heroics, Shrefane Rutherford, Axar Patel, and Ashutosh Sharma played crucial roles in helping DC post a total of 203/8 in their IPL match against GT. Axar top-scored with a 32-ball 39, while Ashutosh made a significant contribution with a quickfire 37 off just 19 balls. Prasidh Krishna stood out as the standout bowler for GT, taking 4/41 from his allotted overs.

Currently, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings occupy the top three spots in the IPL 2025 points table, each with five wins in seven matches and two losses.

IPL 2025 Points Table after GT win



IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Sai Sudharsan - 365 runs

2. Nicholas Pooran - 358 runs

3. Jos Buttler - 315 runs

4. Mitchell Marsh - 299 runs



5. KL Rahul - 266 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Prasidh Krishna - 14 wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

3. Noor Ahmad - 12 wickets

4. Josh Hazlewood - 12 wickets

5. Sai Kishore - 11 wickets

Also read| 'Babar Azam will be bigger player than Virat Kohli': Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal drops bombshell statement