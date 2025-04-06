IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match on April 6.

Gujarat Titans (GT) celebrated their third win in a row, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced their fourth straight loss. Chasing a target of 154 runs, GT cruised to a seven-wicket victory with 21 balls left to play. Shubman Gill shone brightly, finishing with an impressive 61 runs off 43 balls. Washington Sundar also made a significant impact, scoring 49 runs off just 29 balls after the early exits of Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharasan. Sherfane Rutherford added to the excitement with a quick-fire 35 off 16 balls.

On the other hand, SRH managed to put up 153 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy leading the way as the top scorer with 31 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler, taking crucial wickets of Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) during the powerplay. He wrapped up his spell with impressive figures of 4-17 in four overs, marking his best performance in the IPL and the third-best by a GT player in IPL history. Sai Kishore continued his strong form, picking up key wickets of Nitish and Heinrich Klaasen (27). Prasidh Krishna also contributed by taking down Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis. Unfortunately, Ishant Sharma had a tough outing, giving away 53 runs in four overs without claiming a wicket.

IPL 2025 Points Table after GT win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap List

1. Nicholas Pooran - 201 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 186 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 184 runs



4. Suryakumar Yadav - 171 runs

5. Jos Buttler - 166 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 10 wickets

2. Mitchell Starc - 9 wickets

3. Hardik Pandya - 8 wickets

4. Khaleel Ahmed - 8 wickets

5. Shardul Thakur - 7 wickets

