CRICKET
IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 10.
KL Rahul really showed off his batting skills by smashing an unbeaten 93 runs off just 53 balls, leading the Delhi Capitals to a solid six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This impressive performance marked his second straight half-century, helping turn the game in favor of the Capitals during their chase.
Even though RCB got off to a strong start with a target of 164 runs, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs managed to get the Delhi Capitals back on track after a rough beginning. The Capitals lost four wickets early on and struggled to hit 80 runs in the first 12 overs. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a great start in the powerplay, racking up 53 runs in just three overs before stumbling and losing half their team.
The spin duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav was key in slowing down RCB's scoring rate during the middle overs. Nigam ended with impressive figures of 2/18 in 4 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav finished with 2/17 in 4 overs, putting the pressure on the opposing batsmen.
Tim David's late surge helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a total of 163/7, showcasing his consistent performance throughout the season. Despite the match's ups and downs, KL Rahul's outstanding innings and the Capitals' strong bowling ultimately clinched the victory for Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2025 Points Table after DC win
IPL 2025 Orange Cap list
1. Nicholas Pooran - 288 runs
2. Sai Sudarshan - 273 runs
3. Mitchell Marsh - 265 runs
4. Jos Buttler - 202 runs
5. Suryakumar Yadav - 199 runs
IPL 2025 Purple Cap List
1. Noor Ahmad - 11 wickets
2. Sai Kishore - 10 wickets
3. Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets
4. Khaleel Ahmed - 10 wickets
5. Hardik Pandya - 10 wickets
Also read| RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Viral Video: Woman police officer held ‘inappropriately’ while arresting men, netizens say, ‘Cancerous mentality’
Chhorii 2 movie review: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan intensify powerful narrative but fall short of original's thrill
Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol beats Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham; scores his second biggest opening, earns Rs 11 crore
Ex-NCB director Sameer Wankhede withdraws defamation case against actor Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets
Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams testifies in US Senate Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook sharing data with China, targets ads at teen
RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Who is Vinod Sehwag? Former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag's brother granted bail in cheque bounce case amounting to...
'Always put out his magic': Ambati Rayudu reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational return as CSK captain in IPL 2025
Meet 'gareebon ka Mithun Chakraborty', gave 40 flops in Hindi, later became Amitabh Bachchan of..., once stole money from temple, now owns...
Bizarre Revenge: Ex-boyfriend sends 300 cash-on-delivery parcels to woman
MAGA to MASGA? Trump signs order to 'make America's showers great again'
Man who cleared JEE, GATE, pursuing PhD at IIT Delhi, earns only Rs 35000, viral LinkedIn post says, ‘Scholars are being...’
NIA formally arrests Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana, releases first pic
MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain: A look at his captaincy stats with Chennai Super Kings in IPL
SHOCKING! Man chokes to death after fish he caught swims in his throat, here's what happened
Is Tahawwur Rana not Pakistani? This is what Islamabad said about 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter
If given a chance, Rajkummar Rao would want to relive this one moment
RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates IPL history, becomes first player to achieve unique milestone
Meet cop who braved grenade attack in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, now chief of NIA, agency to prosecute mastermind Tahawwur Rana
Bad news for TCS employees, Tata Group firm delays salary hikes due to 'uncertain environment'
Gwalior man shoots himself dead after his daughter elopes, details here
'Galat fehmi dekh lo': Virat Kohli laughs out loud after watching his 14-year-old post-match remark on Chris Gayle
Meet woman who gets key role in Ratan Tata's TCS, to lead India's largest IT services company as COO
Viral video: Man calls police as he finds wife with lover at home, says 'she can bury me in drum'
Tahira Kashyap is 'back home and recovering', Ayushmann Khurrana's wife shares major health update amid cancer battle
Viral video: Why did Justin Bieber call paparazzi 'money-hungry' and 'disrespectful'? Watch it yourself
'Always be a Thala fan': Ambati Rayudu hits back at trolls over MS Dhoni remarks
Maniesh Paul reveals Bollywood star kid's birthday party has setup of 'toy store' for return gifts: 'I saw a father carrying five bags full of toys'
MS Dhoni to lead CSK as captain for the rest of IPL 2025 as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to...
Italy's Prada to acquire fashion rival Versace for nearly 12,000 crore
Delhi Weather Update: Pleasant breeze, cloudy sky lowers temperature in NCR, brings respite from heat
Meet woman whose father is Pakistan's richest man, she once donated Rs 120 crore, works as...
Artificial Intelligence Explained: What is AI, how it works, where it is used, can it replace human beings?
White House's 'don't retaliate, you'll be rewarded' post has netizens coming up with parenting tips, see why
Meet man, who quit studies at 16, once repaired bicycles and swept floors, today his company is worth over Rs 3 lakh crore; he is...
The Oud Story - Revolutionising and Scenting the Soul of a New India
ETT Limited Secures Rs 60 Crore International Contract; Experts Claim This Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger!
Kareena Kapoor's bizarre animated avatar at Karachi rave sparks outrage online
Man from US calls out 'toxic' Indian workplace, claims it left him extremely frustrated
Mohammad Rizwan enraged at PCB treatment after Champions Trophy fiasco, says 'Give more power or...'
Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets in time loop, twists Happy Death Day with desi comedy tadka; fans say 'Maddock is now...'
Viral Video: Thief tries to steal bike despite being filmed by owner; know what happens next
Who is Tahawwur Rana? What led to his extradition from US?
Baisakhi 2025: Vaisakhi date, time, history, significance and more
Cricket at LA 2028 Olympics: Six teams to compete for gold, 180 players to feature; Pakistan may miss out
Football enthusiast to being never auctioned in IPL: What it means to be Virat Kohli!
Sikandar vs Jaat box office: Sunny Deol to score his second biggest opening, will he beat day one haul of Salman Khan's film? Here's what we know
Will Noel Tata move into Ratan Tata’s sea-facing bungalow in Colaba? Know here
Amid divorce rumours, Michelle Obama opens up about relationship with Barack Obama, says 'I could have made decisions long ago...'
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli on verge of achieving historic milestone in match against Delhi Capitals
Viral video: Dog startles leopard with sudden bark, makes the giant cat flee away, netizens hail 'Doggesh bhai'
'Is that Elon Musk?': Turkish man’s dance video with daughter breaks the internet, WATCH
China's strong response after Donald Trump raises tariffs to 125 per cent: 'Will not sit back and let...'
Meet Narender Mann, special public prosecutor, who will lead legal proceedings in 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana case
Byju Raveendran says 'I'm not flower, I'm fire' as he files FIR against...
Dhamaal 4 on the floors, Ajay Devgn shares first look of Adi Arshad Warsi, Manav Javed Jaffrey, team wraps first schedule
Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter, lands in India; MHA appoints Narender Mann as special public prosecutor
Meet man who sells Rs 34 lakh watches worn by Anant Ambani, Salman Khan with Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman motifs, he is not Hindu, Muslim, Christian, his religion is…
Homeopathy: Your first line of treatment
US man uses 7 tigers as 'emotional support' animals at home, says he doesn't need permits; arrested
This Rajesh Khanna, Nanda film was remade 48 years later without superstars, was produced by Shah Rukh without reading script, charging interest, its climax..
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATE: Dear Mahanadi Thursday 1 PM winners for April 10, 2025 DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Karunya Plus KN 568 Thursday April 10 TODAY; first prize is Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1500 crore house Antilia: Number of rooms, helipad, gym, luxury cinema hall, everything about Mumbai's iconic building
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy 2 years after welcoming son Zehaan: 'Need your prayers and love'
Chhaava OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster that earned Rs 804 crore
Jaat movie review: Dear Bollywood, learn how to utilise true potential of Sunny Deol from South, he breathes fire, bring mass mayhem
Jaat Movie Review: Sunny Deol vs Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh – JAAT delivers a thunderous collision of power, revenge and pure mass action
Malaika Arora says she was 'surrogate mother' to Amrita Arora: 'Went through life for a...'
Loki set for a grand return in Avengers: Doomsday? Tom Hiddleston says his time in the MCU is 'not over yet'
Tamil Nadu SHOCKER: Menstruating Class 8 girl forced to sit outside classroom for exam in Coimbatore
Abhishek Bachchan 'ignores' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she talks about him, Amitabh Bachchan; fans react: 'Atleast he could....'
Aarya Babbar shares Siblings Day post with brother Prateik Smita Patil, sister Juhi amid family rift: 'Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai'
Iphone maker Apple loses crown as world’s most valuable company, know what went wrong
Who owns Dhirubhai Ambani's luxury car Cadillac? Not Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani but this superstar
Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte: 'Film average hi thi, sirf gaane hi hit the'
Who is Kerala's self-styled preacher and YouTuber Sirajudheen, arrested after wife died during childbirth at home
After Trump tariff pause, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos gain this huge amount in single day
'Sharmila Tagore was breadwinner in family, father Tiger Pataudi played cricket for...': Soha Ali Khan delves deep into her family dynamics growing up
Jaat X review: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film finally released, netizens call it full ‘paisa vasool movie’
Who is Anurag Bajpayee? Indian-origin CEO caught in Boston’s luxury brothel scandal, not from IIT, IIM, is alumnus of...
Is ChatGPT revealing personal data? Woman asks chatbot what's wrong with her plant, gets SHOCKING response
'He was envious of Amitabh Bachchan's success': Vinod Khanna returned to India on Osho's advice, spiritual leader asked him to challenge Big B by..
Meet Saudi Prince MBS, who owns gold-plated supercars, palaces, private jets, his net worth is..., no match for Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s biggest flop film was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, ruined director’s career, made for Rs 15 crore, it earned Rs..
'I am extremely...': Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to Taslima Nasreen saying 'Amitabh Bachchan thinks his son is best'
Asian markets rallied after Donald Trump announce 90-day pause on tariffs, Indian markets closed for Mahavir Jayanti
Meet Dr RK Nair, man behind world’s largest Miyawaki forest in India who left Anand Mahindra in awe
'Ozempic, tension or...': Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss leaves netizens shocked, fans react
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor scolds Jeh publicly, netizens say ‘good parenting’
When Bipasha Basu sparked dating rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo with a kiss, she was already in a relationship with...
Varanasi-Howrah bullet train to reduce travel time to 2 hrs, 760-km corridor to connect UP and West Bengal, top speed to be…
Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old mother of three converts, marries Class 12 student
SHOCKING! Woman in Gujarat kills three-month-old baby by throwing him into tank due to THIS reason
US stocks post historic gains as Donald Trump announces 90-day tariff pause
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police files 1000-page chargesheet against accused Shariful Islam Shehzad
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan lifts Jaya Bachchan in his arms, sings Jiski Biwi Chhoti for her
RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs DC match 24 live on TV, online?