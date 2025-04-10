IPL 2025 Points Table: Check out the current standings of the Indian Premier League after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 10.

KL Rahul really showed off his batting skills by smashing an unbeaten 93 runs off just 53 balls, leading the Delhi Capitals to a solid six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This impressive performance marked his second straight half-century, helping turn the game in favor of the Capitals during their chase.

Even though RCB got off to a strong start with a target of 164 runs, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs managed to get the Delhi Capitals back on track after a rough beginning. The Capitals lost four wickets early on and struggled to hit 80 runs in the first 12 overs. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a great start in the powerplay, racking up 53 runs in just three overs before stumbling and losing half their team.

The spin duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav was key in slowing down RCB's scoring rate during the middle overs. Nigam ended with impressive figures of 2/18 in 4 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav finished with 2/17 in 4 overs, putting the pressure on the opposing batsmen.

Tim David's late surge helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a total of 163/7, showcasing his consistent performance throughout the season. Despite the match's ups and downs, KL Rahul's outstanding innings and the Capitals' strong bowling ultimately clinched the victory for Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2025 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list

1. Nicholas Pooran - 288 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 273 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 265 runs

4. Jos Buttler - 202 runs



5. Suryakumar Yadav - 199 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 11 wickets

2. Sai Kishore - 10 wickets

3. Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets

4. Khaleel Ahmed - 10 wickets

5. Hardik Pandya - 10 wickets

Also read| RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru