Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to restart on Saturday, May 17, with the Match No. 58 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Will the 18th edition of the tournament be stopped again after the high-voltage game? Check it out here.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set for resumption this Saturday, May 17, after a halt of over a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The IPL 2025 will restart with a high-voltage game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, there are high chances that the restart of IPL 2025 might not go as per the plans, as heavy rain is expected to play spoilsport on Saturday.

Will it rain during RCB vs KKR match?

There are some weather reports that claim that Bengaluru will witness dark clouds and a couple of heavy showers from Friday to Sunday. Talking about Saturday, a heavy thunderstorm is also predicted in the evening, and nearly 8mm of rain is expected during the RCB vs KKR contest. As per Accuweather, during the match time, Bengaluru could witness rainfall for nearly 2 hours.

Importance of RCB vs KKR match

This upcoming contest holds much importance for the Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata side as it is a must-win game for them. If the match gets washed out due to rain, then the defending champions will automatically get knocked out of the Playoffs race.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru side would be much affected if the game gets cancelled due to such weather conditions, as they are currently sitting in the second position with 16 points out of 11 matches. However, they will look to clinch the game and secure their position for the next round.

However, if the rain doesn't affect the game much and stops after a few minutes, the drainage system of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is one of the best in the world, will be there to resume the game as quickly as possible.