The BCCI is gearing up to kick off IPL 2025 soon, but they're facing a significant hurdle: a lot of overseas players, commentators, and coaches have already packed their bags and left India.

Following the agreement between India and Pakistan to implement a 'full and immediate ceasefire', putting an end to three days of intense cross-border firing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expedited the process of resuming the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended for a week on Friday.

In a statement released by BCCI on the IPL official’s X handle, it said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans ; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders."

The BCCI is scheduled to convene a meeting on May 11 or 12 to determine the next steps for the IPL 2025. The tournament was halted on May 8 during the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals due to escalating tensions between the two countries.

In response to the escalating conflict, the BCCI swiftly arranged for foreign players to return to their respective countries via flights. However, the situation took a positive turn with the announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday evening. This unexpected development followed a phone call between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, leading to an agreement to cease all military activities on land, sea, and air.

According to a report by India Today, a senior BCCI official stated that with the ceasefire in place, IPL matches can now resume across the country. Initially, the BCCI was exploring the possibility of completing the IPL by hosting matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

"Now that the conflict has de-escalated and ceasefire has been agreed, we are open to hosting matches in all regions, not just the southern states," the official told India Today.

"We are aware that some overseas players have left, and taking their availability into account, we will decide how and when to resume the IPL. Rest assured, the IPL could restart soon. We are in constant touch with all stakeholders," it added.

