One day after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC), a report is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume from May 16.

A good news has surfaced for cricket lovers across the world as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume again from May 16, as per a report by India Today. The report also suggests that the final of IPL 2025 might be played on May 30 or June 1. The report also claimed that the remainder of the 18th IPL season is expected to be played at four different venues. ''We have informed all the stakeholders about it, and teams are calling back their players and support staff. Ekana is getting ready for the match, and the LSG team is to assemble by May 13,'' India Today reported, quoting a BCCI source.

Why was IPL 2025 suspended?

Earlier this week, the BCCI suspended the IPL season for a week in view of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Before this, a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala was stopped and abandoned midway. Meanwhile, after the suspension of IPL 2025, many overseas players and support staff left India for their respective countries.

Remaining IPL 2025 matches

A total of 57 matches have been played, and 16 games, including 4 Playoffs games, are left in IPL 2025. The final was earlier scheduled to be played on May 25 at the iconic Eden Gardens. Check out the list of remaining matches.



Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad