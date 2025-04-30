CRICKET
The former India captain is nearing the end of his illustrious career, with concerns about his fitness raising doubts about his future in the sport.
Is this the end of the road for MS Dhoni in the IPL? It's a burning question on everyone's lips. The legendary captain, who led the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL championships, has given a bit of insight into his future (well, kind of). Just before CSK's match against the Punjab Kings in Chennai on Wednesday, there was a buzz of excitement as MS Dhoni prepared to address the crowd at the toss. Former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison, who was commentating, took the opportunity to ask Dhoni about what lies ahead for him.
"Does that mean, you will be coming for the next season?" Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni.
"I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs)," MS Dhoni replied. One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better.
The former India captain is nearing the end of his illustrious career, with concerns about his fitness raising doubts about his future in the sport. Despite scoring 140 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 142.86, his performance has been overshadowed by the struggles of his team.
Chennai Super Kings find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having only managed to secure two wins in nine matches. With a string of four consecutive losses, they are now on the verge of being eliminated from the playoff race.
In the latest match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Making changes to their lineup, Punjab Kings brought in Harpreet Brar and Suryansh Shedge in place of Prabhsimran Singh and Glenn Maxwell. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings stuck with the same playing XI.
Following a rain-affected match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings are eager to secure a victory to keep their hopes alive in the race for a top-four finish.
