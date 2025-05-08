The IPL schedule has already been impacted by recent events, with the May 11 game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala being relocated to Ahmedabad.

The Chairman of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Arun Dhumal, announced on Thursday that the league is awaiting government directives before making a decision on whether to proceed amidst the ongoing military clash with Pakistan. However, he confirmed that the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru scheduled for Friday is currently set to proceed as planned.

The IPL schedule has already been impacted by recent events, with the May 11 game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala being relocated to Ahmedabad.

“We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.

When asked about the upcoming match in Lucknow, Dhumal stated, "Yes, the match is scheduled to take place as of now. However, the situation is constantly evolving, and any decisions will be made with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind."

This decision follows the cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

“We are organising a special train from Una, which is not far from Dharamsala, to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had said in a statement.

The decision to cancel the game was made in response to a series of attacks by Pakistan on various locations in Jammu, including the airport. Rockets were launched at Jammu from across the International Border on Thursday. A drone from Pakistan struck the Jammu airport, prompting Indian fighter jets to respond swiftly. India activated its air defense systems, successfully intercepting the incoming rockets.

India's air defense system also downed a Pakistan F-16 aircraft after attacks were carried out in multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab. Drone attacks were thwarted in J&K's Udhampur and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with a drone being shot down in Akhnoor. Additionally, two Kamikaze drones were intercepted and destroyed in Poonch.

