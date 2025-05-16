Ahead of RCB's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, David was spotted playfully swimming on the ground covers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tim David, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter brought joy to fans and teammates with a light-hearted moment just before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. Ahead of RCB's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, David was spotted playfully swimming on the ground covers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru gliding across the soaked surface as rain poured down.

This unusual sight not only delighted onlookers but also injected a dose of humor into the otherwise dreary weather. David returned to the dressing room completely drenched, where his teammates welcomed him with laughter, applause, and cheers. The moment quickly went viral, highlighting David's fun-loving spirit and camaraderie, even amidst the weather disruptions that often accompany the IPL.

Since being acquired by RCB for Rs 3 crore during last year's mega auction in Jeddah, the Australian batter has made a significant impact with the bat. In IPL 2025, he has amassed 186 runs in 11 matches, boasting an impressive average of 93 and a blistering strike rate of 193.75.

David's standout performance came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he scored an unbeaten 50 in Bengaluru, although his efforts were ultimately in vain as the team faced defeat. In the previous season, he contributed 241 runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI) at a strike rate of 130.12 before being released by the five-time champions.

Since making his IPL debut in 2021 with MI, the 29-year-old David has accumulated 845 runs at an average of 33.80 and an impressive strike rate of 174.94.

As for RCB, they currently sit second in the league standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.482, having secured victories in eight out of 11 matches. A win against KKR in Bengaluru would make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

