Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is set to be named the next captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the Indian Premier League 2025 season, according to a report of TOI. The Indian batter was released by Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2025 mega auction, after which Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Rahane, who has long been leading Mumbai and enjoyed success with the domestic team, is now being considered for the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders following Shreyas Iyer's move to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

"Yes, at the moment it's 90% confirmed that Ajinkya will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by KKR specifically to be a viable captaincy option," a source told The Times of India.

Early indications pointed to Kolkata considering Venkatesh Iyer as the next captain, especially after acquiring him for a massive Rs 23.75 crore in the mega auction.

Between 2017 and 2019, Rahane captained both the Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals. In 25 matches as captain, the Indian batter secured nine victories and suffered 16 losses. Significantly, Rahane led Rajasthan Royals in 24 of those matches, making him one of the players to have captained the team in the tournament.

