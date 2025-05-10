Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday suspended the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC).

A mid-season pause of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 could prove to be a big loss for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Amid the week-long suspension, not just the principal stakeholders, franchise owners and players, but the host broadcasters, sponsors, among others, will also take a massive hit. As 16 matches still remained to be played, 12 league games and 4 Playoff fixtures, the last leg of the IPL 2025 is expected to be impacted financially.

How much will BCCI and others lose due to suspension?

The loss which is expected from every non-match is estimated to be around Rs 100-125 crore, and even after insurance claims, the loss will still translate to half of this amount when broadcast sponsorship, and other match-related incomes are taken into consideration.

''From a financial standpoint, each cancelled match erases approximately Rs 100-125 crore in combined sponsorship, broadcast and match day income, leaving a net shortfall of ₹50-60 crore per game even after insurance claims,'' Financial Express reported, quoting the founder and CEO of VDO.AI, Amitt Sharma.

BCCI's loss if IPL 2025 gets cancelled?

If the situation between India and Pakistan doesn't improve in the coming days and BCCI decides to cancel the IPL season for good, then the host broadcasters are expected to lose one-third of the Rs 5,500-crore advertisement revenue. Even all 10 franchises will be impacted to some degree with the scrapping of IPL 2025. Meanwhile, players would be the ones who would not be impacted much by the IPL 2025 cancellation.