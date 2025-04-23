The Pahalgam terror attack resulted in the tragic loss of lives, leaving families and communities in mourning. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the nation, eliciting widespread condemnation and calls for peace.

In a touching display of respect and solidarity, the players and match officials of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians observed a one-minute silence before their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. This gesture was a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, a tragic event that claimed numerous lives.

The minute of silence, held prior to the 7:30 pm match, served as a solemn moment to remember the lives lost in the devastating attack. The cricketing community came together to honor the victims, demonstrating the empathy and compassion that transcends the boundaries of the sport.

By donning black armbands, the players from both teams paid their respects to the victims and their families. This symbolic gesture represented the cricketers' solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and their deep reverence for the innocent lives lost.

Let's all stand for peace and humanity.



A minute's silence was observed in Hyderabad to pay respect to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.



All the players, support staff, commentators & match officials are wearing black armbands for tonight's game. #TATAIPL | #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/PIVOrIyexY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2025

The act of wearing black armbands served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of terrorism on innocent lives. As the IPL continues to unite people through the love of cricket, moments like these underscore the significance of respect, compassion, and unity in the face of tragedy.

The tragic incident in Pahalgam involved suspected terrorists from The Resistance Front, a splinter group of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who indiscriminately opened fire on innocent tourists enjoying their vacation in the area. Regrettably, this heinous act has been labeled as the most devastating terrorist attack to afflict India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, stirring up painful recollections of the Pulwama attacks in 2019.

During the toss of the SRH vs MI match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, both team captains, Pat Cummins and Hardik Pandya, expressed their heartfelt condolences for the victims of this appalling attack and offered their unwavering support to the grieving families affected by this senseless act of violence.

"I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks," Hardik Pandya said.

"It has been heartbreaking for us as well. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Cummins said.

Also read| SRH vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah eyes two major records during IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad