Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma made history by scoring a century off just 40 balls in a match against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. It was the fifth-fastest century in IPL history.

Abhishek Sharma made history with an unforgettable performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 match 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. Abhishek achieved a remarkable century in just 40 balls and continued to impress with a total of 141 runs, including 14 fours and 10 sixes, leading SRH to a remarkable victory by 8 wickets.

The electrifying atmosphere at the stadium provided the audience with a thrilling display of cricket. SRH co-owner Kavya Maran expressed her delight at Abhishek's outstanding performance by celebrating with joy and embracing the star opener's parents in the stands. A heartwarming video capturing this moment has since gone viral on social media.

Entering the match with Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing a daunting target of 246, Abhishek completely shifted the momentum with an aggressive and fearless display of batting. The left-handed batsman dominated the Punjab Kings' bowling attack right from the start, hitting boundaries and sixes with ease. His ability to find gaps and clear the boundary effortlessly left the opposition bowlers struggling to find a response.

Abhishek's remarkable century is now the second-fastest ever scored by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player, with his opening partner Travis Head holding the record for the fastest century in just 39 balls. Together, they have revolutionized SRH's batting strategy with their fearless and attacking approach.

Earlier in the match, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the tone for the chase by scoring half-centuries in quick time, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to a strong position of 147/0 after 10.2 overs. Their aggressive start laid the foundation for Abhishek's record-breaking innings and showcased the team's determination to chase down the challenging target set by Punjab Kings.

