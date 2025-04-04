Shardul Thakur, a fast bowling all-rounder for Lucknow Super Giants and India is affectionately called "Lord" by his teammates and fans.

Shardul Thakur is often referred to as 'Lord Shardul Thakur' within cricketing circles. The nickname 'Lord' trends on social media whenever the Indian all-rounder performs well at the international level or in the IPL. But have you ever wondered where this nickname for Shardul Thakur originated?

The cricketer himself revealed the origin of the nickname ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' home game against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium. In a viral video on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen walking towards former India pacer Zaheer Khan to meet the current LSG mentor.

At that moment, Shardul Thakur playfully announced, "Rohit Sharma only comes to the ground to meet one person - The Lord."

Amused by Shardul Thakur's comment, the former Mumbai Indians captain cheekily responded, “Khudko 'The Lord' bol raha hain (Calling himself 'The Lord').” The LSG all-rounder was quick to reply, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam."

Watch:

Shardul Thakur was a last-minute addition to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad after being unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Before formally joining the team, the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was seen training with the LSG squad after pacer Mohsin Khan was ruled out of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Thakur made an impact in his first few matches with LSG, taking two wickets against Delhi Capitals and impressively claiming a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he was unable to pick up any wickets in the match against Punjab Kings.

