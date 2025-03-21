KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Kolkata airport on March 21, ready to cheer on the defending champions in their first IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens.

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan made quite an entrance at the Kolkata airport on Friday, March 21, just in time for the defending champions' first match of IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens. With a team of security by his side, Khan took a moment to greet his fans warmly as he stepped out of the airport.

The Knight Riders celebrated their third title with an impressive eight-wicket win against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, which took place in Chennai. Throughout the season, Shah Rukh Khan was a constant source of support for the team, showing up at nearly every match and cheering on the players, even during tough times, by visiting their dressing rooms to lift their spirits.

The Knight Riders are gearing up to kick off IPL 2025 with a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But there’s a chance that rain could put a damper on the whole evening.

Historically, the Knight Riders have had the upper hand against RCB, winning 20 out of the 34 matches they've played against each other since 2008. One of the standout moments was back in 2008 when Brendon McCullum smashed an outstanding 158 runs off just 73 balls, leading Kolkata to a massive total of 222 and securing a 140-run win. Meanwhile, RCB is still chasing their first IPL title, having fallen short in the finals three times.

In the last IPL season in 2024, the Knight Riders triumphed in both of their matches against the Royal Challengers. This year, though, both teams are stepping into the season with new captains: Ajinkya Rahane is at the helm for the three-time champions, while Rajat Patidar is leading the charge for Bengaluru.

