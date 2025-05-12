The 18th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to restart after a break of over a week. The tournament was halted earlier this month in view of soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to restart after a break of over a week. The tournament was halted earlier this month in view of soaring tensions between India and Pakistan. The official handle of IPL announced the news on its official X (previously called Twitter) handle and wrote, ''TATA IPL 2025 action is all set to resume on 17th May. The remaining League-Stage matches will be played across 6 venues. The highly anticipated Final will take place on 3rd June.''

In the media advisory issued by IPL, it was informed that the remainder of the 18th season will be held at six venues. ''The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays,'' reads the statement.

The first Qualifier match will be played on May 29, while the second one is rescheduled to be played on June 1. The Eliminator game will be played on May 30, and the much-awaited Final on June 3. The match details, along with venues and dates, have been announced for the league games, however, IPL has informed that the venue details for the Playoffs matches will be announced at a later stage.

Check out the list of remaining matches along with their updated dates and venues.

May 17 (Bengaluru) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 18 (Jaipur) - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

May 18 (Delhi) - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

May 19 (Lucknow) - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 20 (Delhi) - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

May 21 (Mumbai) - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

May 22 (Ahmedabad) - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 23 (Bengaluru) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 24 (Jaipur) - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 25 (Ahmedabad) - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

May 25 (Delhi) - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 26 (Jaipur) - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

May 27 (Lucknow) - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru