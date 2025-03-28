IPL 2025: The BCCI on Friday rescheduled the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from April 6 to April 8.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were all set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on April 6, but there has been a change of plans. The BCCI announced on Friday, March 28, that the match has been pushed back to April 8.

This shift in schedule comes after the Kolkata Police and the Cricket Association of Bengal raised concerns about having enough police personnel available for security during the Ram Navami celebrations happening throughout the city.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities,” the BCCI said in a press release. “The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly,” it added.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly had said on March 20.

The board announced that the schedule will remain the same, except for one match on April 6 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

The KKR vs LSG match originally set for April 6 was meant to be an afternoon game on a double-header Sunday. However, it turns out that only the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans game will take place on Sunday at the scheduled time of 7:30 PM. Instead, Tuesday will feature a double-header, with the KKR-LSG game kicking off in the afternoon at 3:30 PM in Kolkata, followed by the Punjab Kings taking on the Chennai Super Kings in Chandigarh at 7:30 PM.

