CRICKET
IPL 2025: Up to five teams will be entering the tournament with new captains leading the way, as a result of a significant reshuffling during the recent mega auctions.
As the IPL 2025 season draws near, teams are ramping up their training sessions and crafting strategies to vie for the coveted title. Among the teams gearing up for the new season, Delhi Capitals is notable for being the only one that has yet to announce their captain. Reports indicate that KL Rahul has declined the chance to take on the leadership role.
In contrast, five teams have already made adjustments to their leadership, with new captains set to take the helm. These teams include Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals is also in the midst of finalizing their choice for who will lead the team in the upcoming season.
Teams and their captains
Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson
Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals (DC): Yet To Be Announced (Last season: Rishabh Pant)
Venues
Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium)
Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)
Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium)
Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium)
Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)
Jaipur (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)
Kolkata (Eden Gardens)
Lucknow (BRSABV Ekana Stadium)
Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)
Mullanpur (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium)
Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium)
Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium)
LIVE streaming
All matches of IPL 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels. As far as LIVE streaming is concerned, fans catch watch IPL 2025 matches on JioHotstar with a proper subscription plan.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohmmad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.
SunRisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.
Schedule
March 22: Sat 7:30 PM - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata
March 23: Sun 3:30 PM - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad
March 23: Sun 7:30 PM - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai
March 24: Mon 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Visakhapatnam
March 25: Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad
March 26: Wed 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Guwahati
March 27: Thu 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad
March 28: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai
March 29: Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad
March 30: Sun 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam
March 30: Sun 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati
March 31: Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
April 1: Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow
April 2: Wed 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru
April 3: Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata
April 4: Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow
April 5: Sat 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai
April 5: Sat 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, New Chandigarh
April 6: Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata
April 6: Sun 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad
April 7: Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers vs Bengaluru, Mumbai
April 8: Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, New Chandigarh
April 9: Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad
April 10: Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
April 11: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai
April 12: Sat 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow
April 12: Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad
April 13: Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jaipur
April 13: Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
April 14: Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow
April 15: Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, New Chandigarh
April 16: Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi
April 17: Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai
April 18: Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru
April 19: Sat 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad
April 19: Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur
April 20: Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, New Chandigarh
April 20: Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai
April 21: Mon 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata
April 22: Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow
April 23: Wed 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad
April 24: Thu 7:30 PMRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru
April 25: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai
April 26: Sat 7:30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata
April 27: Sun 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai
April 27: Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi
April 28: Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur
April 29: Tue 7:30 PM _ Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi
April 30: Wed 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai
May 1: Thu 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur
May 2: Fri 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad
May 3: Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
May 4: Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata
May 4: Sun 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dharamsala
May 5: Mon 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad
May 6: Tue 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai
May 7: Wed 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata
May 8: Thu 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala
May 9: Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow
May 10: Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad
May 11: Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Dharamsala
May 12: Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi
May 12: Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai
May 13: Tue 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru
May 14: Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad
May 15: Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai
May 16: Fri 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur
May 17: Sat 7:30 PM - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru
May 18: Sun 3:30 PM - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad
May 18: Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow
May 20: Tue 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
May 21: Wed 7:30 PM Eliminator Hyderabad
May 23: Fri 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Kolkata
May 25: 25 Sun 7:30 PM Final Kolkata
