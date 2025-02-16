Check out the IPL 2025 schedule for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR, SRH, GT, DC, PBKS and LSG.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, February 16. The season will begin with the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, March 22, at the iconic Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

The excitement continues on Sunday, March 23, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off against the Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad at 3:30 pm. Later that evening, at 7:30 pm, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians, at the Chepauk Stadium.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches are set to occur in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, respectively. Qualifier 2 will take place in Kolkata on May 23, with the final match scheduled for the same venue on Sunday, May 25.

The schedule features 13 stadiums, which serve as the main home bases for each of the 10 teams, except for Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam, and Dharamsala. Guwahati acts as the Royals' secondary home ground, Vishakhapatnam is the second home for the Delhi Capitals, and Dharamsala serves as the Punjab Kings' secondary venue.

On March 24, the Capitals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Vishakhapatnam, followed by a match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kings in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Punjab will have a packed schedule with three games lined up from May 4 to 11 in Dharamsala. This distinctive run of three consecutive home games makes Punjab the only team with such a series in their home stadium.