Rishabh Pant had an ordinary day in all departments on his LSG debut as captain and player. In a match where more than 420 runs were scored and five batters went at a 200-plus strike rate, Pant managed a six-ball duck, outsmarted by Kuldeep Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a chat with Rishabh Pant after their IPL 2025 opener loss to Delhi Capitals. LSG had Delhi on the ropes at 113 for six in their chase of 210 runs, but Ashutosh Sharma's brilliant knock of 66* off 31 balls helped DC to a winning start with a wicket and three balls to spare in Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24). Goenka had spent a record Rs 27 crore on Pant in the mega auction.

Rishabh Pant had an ordinary day in all departments on his LSG debut as captain and player. In a match where more than 420 runs were scored and five batters went at a 200-plus strike rate, Pant managed a six-ball duck, outsmarted by Kuldeep Yadav. His captaincy and performance behind the stumps were also not up to the mark. Shardul Thakur, the most experienced bowler in the LSG unit, was given only two overs despite getting two wickets in his first over.

Despite needing 22 runs in the final two overs, Pant opted for the inexperienced Prince Yadav over Shardul Thakur. Yadav conceded 16 runs, including two fours and a six. With a run-a-ball required in the last over, Pant surprisingly turned to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, leaving out Shardul, who has successfully defended several last-over targets for India in the past.

Pant missed a crucial stumping chance in the last over of the match, which could have altered the outcome of the game. Shahbaz Ahmed bowled a brilliant delivery, deceiving DC's Mohit Sharma, but Pant failed to gather the ball behind the stumps as it changed direction after hitting Sharma's back pad.

The loss likely did not sit well with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was seen engaging in an animated discussion with Pant. This incident brought back memories of IPL 2024 when Goenka delivered a heated lecture to KL Rahul, then captain of LSG, after a loss.

Fans are speculating that Rishabh Pant is receiving the same treatment that KL Rahul received in IPL 2025. However, viral photos do not provide conclusive evidence of an animated conversation between Pant and Goenka, suggesting it may have simply been a discussion between two important franchise figures.

Therefore, any claims of a conflict between Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant are exaggerated and require further context. Currently, the two appear to be on good terms and will likely focus on a strong comeback in the next match.

What did Rishabh Pant say after match?

In post match presentaion, Pant said, "Definitely luck plays a part in this game and if it could have missed his (Mohit Sharma's) pads, it was a chance for stumping. But these things happen in the game of cricket, you can't focus on these things, but rather you need to play better cricket."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led LSG will play thier next match aginst Pat Cumins-led SRH on March 27.